Crews looking for missing Missouri woman find second man’s body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight week, people searching for a missing Missouri woman have found a man's body.

Kansas City police say the Saturday discovery is being investigated as a suspicious death but released no details. Messages left for police seeking updates Sunday weren't immediately returned.

The Kansas City Star reports that relatives of Jessica Runions have been searching for the 21-year-old woman nearly every week since she went missing in early September.

Last week, they found a man's decomposing body in a creek bed. He was later identified as a 21-year-old man also from Raytown reported missing in November. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends in south Kansas City. Her burned vehicle was found two days later in a nearby wooded area.