January 29, 2017

Miss France crowned Miss Universe in Philippines

Bullit Marquez / AP

Miss Universe contestants pose on the red carpet on the eve of their coronation Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Mall of Asia in suburban Pasay city south of Manila, Philippines. Eighty-six contestants are vying for the title to succeed Pia Wurtzbach from the Philippines. From left are Shannon Harris of Barbados, Hildur Maria of Iceland, Htet Htet Htun of Myanmar, Sirey Moran of Honduras, Virginia Argueta of Guatemala, Jaime-Lee Faulkner of Great Britain, Kezia Warouw of Indonesia and Cherell Williamson of Bahamas.

MANILA, Philippines — A 23-year-old dental student from France has won the Miss Universe crown in the annual pageant held this year in the Philippines.

Iris Mittenaere from the small town of Lille in northern France said Monday in reply to a final question from pageant host Steve Harvey that she would be honored if she just landed among the three finalists, but was visibly stunned when she was announced the winner among the field of 86 contestants.

Miss Haiti, Raquel Pelissier, a 25-year-old survivor of the devastating 2010 earthquake that destroyed her hometown, was named first runner up while Miss Colombia, 23-year-old, Andrea Tovar, was second runner up.

