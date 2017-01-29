Nine people displaced, four apartments damaged in North Las Vegas fire

Seven adults and two children were displaced after an apartment complex caught fire this morning in North Las Vegas.

The fire was reported about 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive, near Cheyenne Avenue, according to Captain Cedric Williams of the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported flames coming from multiple windows in the two-story apartment complex. Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue assisted, extinguishing the fire in about 15 minutes with no injuries, Williams said.

The fire damaged four apartment units. The displaced tenants will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

•••

The Clark County Fire Department also extinguished a shed that caught fire outside a vacant home near Owens Avenue and Lamb Boulevard just after noon, according to fire officials. The fire caused some damage to the home, but an estimate was not yet available. No injuries were reported.