Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of man in east Las Vegas

Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in east Las Vegas.

According to Metro Police, the victim and 54-year-old Arnold Whitehead got into a fight.

Whitehead pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed the 34-year-old victim, whose name hasn't been released yet.

Police say Whitehead left the scene, but officers found him nearby and took him into custody. He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The victim's body was found behind a shopping center around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police say at least one stab wound to the chest was discovered on the man's body.

Medical responders rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.