Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Las Vegas apartment building

An automatic sprinkler put out a mattress fire at a downtown apartment building early today, preventing the blaze from spreading, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, official said.

Firefighters responded about 12:35 a.m. to the Avenue 8 Studio Apartments, 211 N. Eighth St., after several reports of smoke on the fourth floor, officials said. They found the sprinkler had already put out the fire in one of the apartments, officials said.

The occupants were not home, and the cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said.

Damage, estimated at $500, was confined to the mattress, officials said.