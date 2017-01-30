Las Vegas Sun

January 30, 2017

Currently: 59° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Automatic sprinkler puts out fire at Las Vegas apartment building

By (contact)

An automatic sprinkler put out a mattress fire at a downtown apartment building early today, preventing the blaze from spreading, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

Nobody was injured, official said.

Firefighters responded about 12:35 a.m. to the Avenue 8 Studio Apartments, 211 N. Eighth St., after several reports of smoke on the fourth floor, officials said. They found the sprinkler had already put out the fire in one of the apartments, officials said.

The occupants were not home, and the cause of the fire has not been determined, officials said.

Damage, estimated at $500, was confined to the mattress, officials said.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy