Deadline set for applications for Las Vegas judgeships

CARSON CITY — Attorneys have until Feb. 24 to submit their applications for one of the two open District Court judgeships in Clark Country.

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection said today that lawyers can apply for one but not both of the vacancies created by the retirement of Judges David Barker and Jessie Walsh.

The commission will interview the applicants and submit three nominees for each position to Gov. Brian Sandoval, who will make the final decision.

The candidates must have been attorneys for at least 10 years, including at least two years of practice in Nevada.

Interviews by the commission have tentatively been set for April 12.