January 30, 2017

Las Vegas player wins $1.2 million at Wheel of Fortune slot

Steve Marcus

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, left, poses with television personality Vanna White during the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) convention at the Sands Expo and Convention Center Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Goodman presented White with the "Key to the City" to commemorate the 20th anniversary of IGT's Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

A lucky player won almost $1.2 million on a progressive Wheel of Fortune slot machine at New York-New York just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to an IGT spokesperson, the player who won the jackpot is the second person to win a $1 million-plus jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot in Las Vegas this year.

The other, for $1.2 million, was hit at the MGM Grand on Jan 14. On May 2, a $1.05 million jackpot was awarded on a Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond slot, also at New York New York.

No additional information about the winner was available from IGT or MGM Resorts International, which owns and operates New York-New York.. According to IGT public relations manager Michelle Schenk, slot winners have the option to remain anonymous and often choose to do so.

Wheel of Fortune slot machines have been good both to players and the gaming industry. Schenk said the slot has been in casinos for 20 years and over that time has paid out more than $3 billion in jackpots and created more than 1,000 millionaires.

Schenk said she did not have statistics on how much money gamblers put into the machines in those same 20 years.

