Pahrump water rate hike requested

CARSON CITY — The Great Basin Water Co. is asking the state Public Utilities Commission for permission to raise water rates for homeowners in the Pahrump area by more than 36 percent.

The utility says it needs extra money to cover the increased cost of upkeep and repairs.

The utility estimates the increase, which would also apply to commercial service, would bring in an additional $445,866 a year.

Under the proposed rate, a homeowner who now pays $1.28 for each 1,000 gallons of water up to 6,000 gallons would pay $1.74.

The company also wants to increase its sewer rates to bring in an extra $197,273 a year, an increase of 6.8 percent.

The PUC says those who want to intervene in the case must file notice by Feb. 15.