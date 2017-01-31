Las Vegas kidnapping victim found in New Mexico

ESPANOLA, N.M. — Police in northern New Mexico say a woman who had been kidnapped from her Las Vegas, Nevada, home was found bound by chains in the back of a van on Monday.

New Mexico State Police say that a woman had been forced out of her Las Vegas home earlier that day and that tips had come in about the suspects possibly taking the victim to Espanola.

New Mexico police stopped a van about 11 p.m. and found the woman bound by padlocked chains and handcuffed in the back.

The woman had visible injuries but was released from a hospital.

Police say the driver was 31-year-old Jack Morgan of Arlington, Texas, and the passenger 19-year-old Samuel Brown of Phenix City, Alabama.

It's unclear what led to the kidnapping. Charges are pending.