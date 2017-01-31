Las Vegas Sun

January 31, 2017

Las Vegas not on list of new MLS expansion markets

Major League Soccer announced today that ownership groups from 12 United States markets have submitted official applications for the league’s next round of expansion, and Las Vegas was not one of them.

Ownership groups from Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Indianapolis, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh, Sacramento, St. Louis, San Antonio, San Diego and Tampa/St. Petersburg will compete for four new franchises. The league is expanding to 28 franchises

“That’s an incredible statement about the growth of the soccer in the United States and Canada,” MLS Commissioner Dan Garber said during a press conference today in New York City.

Las Vegas last applied for expansion in 2014, proposing a $200 million publicly-subsidized 24,000-seat stadium to be built at Symphony Park. The failed proposal cost Las Vegas $3.1 million. Garber previously said the league would not consider Las Vegas as an expansion market until after 2018.

