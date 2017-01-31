Metro Police arrest man in November shooting

A man wanted in connection with a November shooting in the north valley has been arrested on a count of assault with a deadly weapon, according to Metro Police.

Randy Miller, 23, was arrested without incident Saturday and booked at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

On Nov. 23, two men entered a business in the 4800 block of West Craig Road and a theft was committed, police said. They were confronted by the store owner as they left, then returned in a car and a shot was fired at the business, police said.

No one was injured.

The second person is no longer being sought by police, as it was determined he had no part in the shooting, authorities said.