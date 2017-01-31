Report: Goldman Sachs balks at putting up Las Vegas stadium money

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

Many in Las Vegas sensed the Oakland Raiders relocating here was too good to be true. They may be right.

ESPN reported this morning that Goldman Sachs is balking at providing funding in place of Sheldon Adelson, who on Monday withdrew his $650 million pledge for a stadium project to bring the Raiders to town.

The franchise’s history of jumping back and forth from Northern to Southern California has been much documented, and some felt threats of relocating to Southern Nevada were simply a negotiating tool for Raiders ownership to get a better deal elsewhere.

Those skeptics are saying today that the Raiders lease proposal for the planned 65,000-seat domed stadium near the Strip — $1 in annual rent for instance — shows the franchise was taking advantage of Las Vegas.

“If [Adelson] doesn’t think it will pencil out for him, it won’t pencil out for Goldman Sachs or anybody else that thinks they want to step up to it,” Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani told the San Jose Mercury News. “I hate to say it, some of my concerns are starting to bear out. I don’t think Mr. Davis cared about either community, ours or Oakland. He’s using us against each other.”

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported this morning that Goldman Sachs, the stadium board’s backup plan if the Raiders and Adelson couldn’t agree to terms, is also re-evaluating the proposed deal.

Shelburne reports Adelson has a lengthy business relationship with Goldman Sachs, and the investment firm could also be underwhelmed at lease terms the Raiders are seeking.

The Raiders would lease the stadium for $1 annually and the Las Vegas Stadium Authority would be on the hook for upgrades — two demands that surprised Adelson.

“The Oakland Raiders came before the Las Vegas Stadium Authority last week with a proposed lease agreement that has sent shockwaves through our community,” a statement from the Adelson family said. “It was certainly shocking to the Adelson family. We were not only excluded from the proposed agreement; we weren’t even aware of its existence.”

Adelson played an instrumental role in the effort to lure the Raiders, which eventually grew into a $750 million commitment of taxpayer money for the deal.

Despite the significant hiccup, Raiders owner Mark Davis reiterated his desire to move to Las Vegas.

“The Raiders deeply appreciate the efforts of the Adelson family to bring the Raiders to Las Vegas. We know this project could not have advanced to this point without them. The Raiders remain steadfast in honoring Mark Davis’ commitment to Governor Sandoval and the state of Nevada to pursue relocation to Las Vegas,” the team said in a statement.

To make the move, though, Sandoval’s office said, that Raiders would need to pony up $1.15 billion — their share and Adelson’s share in the initial proposal. The state agreed in a special session to provide $750 million from an increase in the hotel room tax. A smaller version of the facility could still be built to house UNLV football.