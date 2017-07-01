Lyft, Zero Fatalities offer discounts this weekend

If you partake in the first days of legal recreational marijuana sales in Las Vegas on Saturday and become impaired, Zero Fatalities has partnered with Lyft Las Vegas to provide up to $10,000 worth of safe rides.

New and existing riders will receive 42.0 percent off their rides by using the code “ZEROLV” in the Lyft app when ordering their ride. The discount was chosen to play off 4/20, the day pot smokers celebrate consuming the green-leafy substance.

The deal began at 12 a.m. today and will run through Wednesday, or when the $10,000 is used up.

With 17 of the 37 dispensaries hosting midnight events, weed enthusiasts will be out early to take in the milestone event.

“Things are changing in our city, but safety is still our first priority,” Lyft Las Vegas General Manager Yacob Girma said. “We urge Las Vegas residents and tourists alike to put safety first and take a Lyft, as driving under the influence is never worth the risk.”

During the Fourth of July weekend last year, no deaths were reported from impaired driving crashes for the first time since 1994, according to Zero Fatalities. Revelers using rideshare services and other sober ride options likely played a role in this occurrence.