Man fatally shot Friday night in southwest valley

Officers responding to reports of gunshots Friday night found a man’s body on the street near a residential park in the southwest valley, according to Metro Police.

Investigators say the victim had gone to the park for some sort of meeting with an unknown person, police said.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the intersection Seeliger Street and Vintage Wine Avenue, near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond roads, and encountered the man’s body with multiple gunshots.

Minutes before gunfire erupted, the man was seen sitting on a bench, police said. There was also a dark-colored SUV parked nearby.

After the shooting, the SUV left and the man was found on the street, police said.

Further details were not immediately available this afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.