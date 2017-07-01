Police seek driver who hit, dragged man 300 feet

A driver who struck a pedestrian in a central valley apartment complex, dragging him roughly 300 feet, kept driving and is now being wanted by authorities, according to Metro Police.

The victim, a 54-year-old Las Vegas man, was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said today.

Officers and medics were dispatched at 1:23 a.m. to the complex on 5905 W. Charleston Blvd., east of Jones Boulevard, police said.

The man had become lodged underneath the car during the impact, but was able to separate near the Charleston exit, police said. The driver fled.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver, four-door sedan, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information, including the driver, can call police at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.