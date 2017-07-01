Where to watch fireworks in Las Vegas on the Fourth of July

There will be no shortage of fireworks shows throughout Southern Nevada during the next four days to celebrate the Fourth of July.

From Boulder City to Laughlin, and on the Las Vegas Strip, here’s where you can watch:

• Henderson’s annual Independence Day celebration has a new location, Heritage Park at 350 E. Racetrack Road. The event is from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday and also includes live games such as cornhole and a recycled water wall. Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

• The 69th Annual Boulder City Damboree begins at 7 a.m. with a community pancake breakfast and concludes at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display at Veterans Memorial Park at 1650 Buchanan Boulevard. Throughout the day there’s a patriotic parade, games and entertainment. Parking is $10 for fireworks.

• Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade, now in its 23rd year, is 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The parade travels along flag-lined streets from Hillpointe Road and Hills Center, then south on Hills Center Drive concluding on Trailwood Drive at the entrance of the Trails Village Shopping Center.

• The Las Vegas 51s baseball team on Tuesday will host the 51s Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza during their game against El Paso at Cashman Field in downtown. All tickets are $16 in advance or $17 on game day. Fireworks follow the game, which begins at 7 p.m.

• The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday will host its “Night of Fire” — racing on the short course followed by a fireworks display. Gates open at 5 p.m., opening ceremonies follow at 6:55 p.m. and the night concludes with fireworks. Concessions are highlighted by $2 hot dogs and $3 Budweiser. Tickets are $15; children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a paid adult.

• Wet’n’Wild tonight and Sunday will have a fireworks showing beginning at 8:45 p.m. as part of its “Red, White and Wild” weekend. There will be a concert at the wave pool beginning at 7 p.m., and a $14.99 buffet. The concert and fireworks are complimentary with a paid admission or season pass to the park.

• The Plaza at 10:45 tonight will have a live fireworks show to cap its rooftop pool party. It’s part of the property’s “Plaza Pool Nights” promotion and entry is free. The $25 buffet includes items such as BBQ chicken, brisket, watermelon and apple pie. Guest must be 21 or older.

•The Caesars Palace fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Sunday. It will host a viewing party at the Venus European Pool, where tickets begin at $99. Tickets include two free drinks for a Tito’s cocktail or Bluemoon.

• Other Caesars Entertainment properties to host viewing parties for the show at Caesars include: Eiffel Tower at Paris ($85 gets you a glass of champagne and souvenir picture); VooDoo at the Rio ($50 per person gets you two free drinks); Vortex at Linq ($174.50 for a menu of coastal cuisines such as caviar salad and shrimp po’ boy sandwiches); Ruth’s Chris Steak House at Harrah’s will also offer a viewing of the show for patrons of the restaurant.

• Station Casinos properties Green Valley Resort in Henderson and Red Rock Resort in Summerlin will host a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m Tuesday. Fireworks will be ignited on the east and west side of each property.

• In Laughlin, the Rockets Over the River is back for its 27th annual Independence Day celebration today and on Tuesday. The show begins each night at dusk. Patriotic music will be played on the speakers at some Laughlin hotels. Organizers say the best viewing location is along the Laughlin Riverwalk and riverside properties.

