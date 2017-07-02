Casino promotions: July 2-8

Sunday, July 2, 2017 | 2 a.m.
RAMPART CASINO
$100,000 The Heat Is On giveaway
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Top prize is $10,000. Earn one entry for every 100 points on slots and bingo or for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.
• • •
$40,000 Cowabunga of Cash table drawings
Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July
Time: 9 p.m.
Information: Guaranteed $5,000 in cash and play given away each night. Earn one entry for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.
• • •
4th of July
Date: Through July 4
Information: Play kiosk game through July 3; earn 10 points to play. On July 4, earn 100 points to receive a six-pack of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Mountain Dew.
• • •
Hot Summer Nights Super Swipe
Date: Mondays in July
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Kiosk game. Win up to $5,000.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Select Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. On July 5, the gift is a tong and prong grill set. On July 12, the gift is a car sunshade. On July 19, the gift is an insulated cup.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Sundays in July
Information: Earn 5x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.
• • •
$20,000 Free Slot Play hot seat drawings
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.
• • •
Earn and Spa
Date: July
Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points to receive a choice of 25-minute spa services.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Buffet
Date: July
Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.
• • •
Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill
Date: July
Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.
• • •
50-plus Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel in a Royal drawings
Date: Fridays in July
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn 200 points to be entered. One winner each week will move forward to a bonus game with a chance to win $100,000.
• • •
Cruise to the Coast Point Challenge
Date: July and August
Information: The top five Silverton Rewards point earners for each month of July and August will win a cruise for two to the Mexican Riviera in October.
• • •
Earn and Win: Mystery Wallet
Date: Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 500 points on each participating date to receive an aluminum wallet filled with mystery slot play.
• • •
Fourth of July multiplier
Date: July 4
Information: Earn 10x points on video reels and slots.
• • •
$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge
Date: July 11-15
Information: Win up to $1,000.
• • •
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Gift Days
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Invited guests will receive one for free and non-invited guests must earn 500 same-day base points. On July 6, the gift is a pack of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Holes; on July 13, it’s a four-pack of Fizzy Sangria; on July 20, it’s a Nothing Bundt Cake in your choice of red velvet, chocolate, chocolate chip or marble; and on July 27, it’s a jumbo zebra Popcornopolis cone.
• • •
Beachin’ Blackjack
Date: Saturdays in July
Time: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries until 7:29 p.m. July 29. Earn 2x entries Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entries can be earned by playing table games and winning specific hands. Win promotional chips.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a gift. Earn 300 points and receive another. On July 6, the gift is a bottle of Cuervo Coconut; on July 13, it’s Cuervo Reposado; on July 20, it’s Cuervo Silver; and on July 27, it’s Choose Your Booze Day.
• • •
Go Poppin’ for Points
Date: Mondays in July
Information: Swipe loyalty card at any kiosk to play.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Gift giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 150 points and receive a bottle of Barefoot Wine. Earn 300 points and receive another.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
Win a cruise
Date: July 30 and Aug. 27
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Earn one drawing entry for every $40 buy-in in the Santa Fe Bingo Room.
• • •
$40,000 cash giveaway
Date: Thursdays in July
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every Monday and earn 5x entries on Tuesdays. Top weekly prize is $2,500. All weekly unclaimed prizes will be added to the cash prize pot for the final July 27 drawing, for a guaranteed $40,000 prize.
• • •
RED ROCK RESORT
$30,000 Spin Me ’Round Drawings
Date: Mondays in July
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Swipe daily for 25 free entries. Earn 2x entries on Thursdays. Spin the super prize wheel to win up to $5,000.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Food bonus
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
Saturday Early Rewards
Date: Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.
• • •
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: 3-10 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
WESTGATE
New member promotion
Date: July
Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.
• • •
$47,000 Piece of Cake giveaway
Date: July
Information: Earn 250 points to receive a scratch card. Win play and dining discounts.
• • •
I Love Westgate slot tournament
Date: July 28
Information: Win a share of $2,500 in play.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
$32,000 Fireworks Frenzy hot seat
Date: July 4
Time: 8 a.m.-midnight
Information: Random players will be chosen to win $100 in play.
• • •
Pan-demonium Crazy for Copper
Date: July
Information: Collect weekly gifts Monday through Thursday and an end-of-month bonus when playing slots or video poker. To receive the weekly gift, earn 1,250 base points. Participants can swipe their card at any kiosk for a ticket and collect the weekly prize. Players have the chance to win weekly prizes such as a 10-inch griddle and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans. Guests who collect all four of the weekly gifts qualify to receive the end-of-month bonus, a 5-Piece Red Copper Square Pan Set.
• • •
Prime Time Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.
• • •
TUSCANY
Thank You Seniors Thursdays
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+
Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29
Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.
• • •
Sunday Funday
Date: Sundays through Aug. 27
Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.
• • •
Pop Your Way to Winning
Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29
Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight
Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31
Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.
• • •
HARD ROCK HOTEL
Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway
Date: July 16-18 and 25-25
Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.
• • •
Point multipliers
Date: Thursdays in 2017
Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.
• • •
45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points
Date: Wednesdays in 2017
Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.
• • •
Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers
Date: Sundays-Tuesdays
Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.
Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Slot machine giveaway
Date: July 29
Time: 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn tickets to be entered in drawing. Win a red, white and blue slot machine.
• • •
Sterling Edge 55+ Club
Date: Thursdays
Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.
• • •
Wednesday Gift Days
Date: Wednesdays in July
Information: Earn 100 points for a gift. On July 5, the gift is a vanity mirror. On July 12, it’s a sun umbrella. On July 19, the gift is a Kenneth Cole clutch wallet, and on July 26, it’s Mason jar mugs with straws.
• • •
$3,000 July Hot Seat
Date: Saturdays in July
Information: Six players will win up to $100 cash while playing at slot machines.
• • •
Player’s choice gift card promotion
Date: Fridays in July
Time: 10 a.m.-midnight
Information: Earn points to win up to $110 in gift cards. You keep the points. Choose from grocery stores, gas stations,, restaurants and free slot play.
• • •
ELDORADO
Anniversary hot seat drawings
Date: Through July 7
Time: 5:55, 6:55 and 7:55 p.m.
Information: One player will win $55 at each drawing.
• • •
Buffalo point multipliers
Date: Sundays
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Earn 100 Points, Get $5
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, players can earn one entry ticket for each base slot point earned. Win up to 50,000 points.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays
Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
STATION CASINOS*
Point multipliers
Date: Tuesdays in July
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset
• • •
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at Station properties
• • •
WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*
Point multipliers
Date: Sundays in July
Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Fabulous Fireworks Swipe and Win
Date: Through July 29
Information: Earn five points to swipe. Win free play, points and dining.
*Valid at Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in July
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: The first gift is free for invited Chairman, President and Platinum guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On July 5, the gift is a bottle of Seagram’s Watermelon Vodka; on July 12, it’s a bottle of California Coast Road Chardonnay; on July 19, it’s a bottle of Seagram’s Apricot Vodka; and on July 26, it’s a mystery gift.
*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.
• • •
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.
*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.
• • •
GOLDEN NUGGET
New player rewards
Date: Ongoing
Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
SILVER SEVENS
Nifty 50 slot tournament
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
$50K giveaway
Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017
Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.
