Casino promotions: July 2-8

RAMPART CASINO

$100,000 The Heat Is On giveaway

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn 10x entries Mondays-Thursdays. Top prize is $10,000. Earn one entry for every 100 points on slots and bingo or for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.

• • •

$40,000 Cowabunga of Cash table drawings

Date: Fridays and Saturdays in July

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Guaranteed $5,000 in cash and play given away each night. Earn one entry for every $10 average bet for an hour of play or equivalent.

• • •

4th of July

Date: Through July 4

Information: Play kiosk game through July 3; earn 10 points to play. On July 4, earn 100 points to receive a six-pack of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi or Mountain Dew.

• • •

Hot Summer Nights Super Swipe

Date: Mondays in July

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Kiosk game. Win up to $5,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Select Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 300 points to receive a gift. On July 5, the gift is a tong and prong grill set. On July 12, the gift is a car sunshade. On July 19, the gift is an insulated cup.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in July

Information: Earn 5x points on reels and video reels. Earn 2x points on video poker.

• • •

$20,000 Free Slot Play hot seat drawings

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player on machines chosen every 15 minutes. One player on table games chosen every hour. Win $200 in play.

• • •

Earn and Spa

Date: July

Information: Earn 1,200 same-day points or redeem 4,000 points to receive a choice of 25-minute spa services.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Buffet

Date: July

Information: Earn and redeem 500 same-day base points for a lunch buffet. Earn and redeem 800 same-day base points for a dinner buffet.

• • •

Earn and Redeem: Hawthorn Grill

Date: July

Information: Earn 1,500 same-day base points or redeem 4,000 points for select dinner specials at the Hawthorn Grill.

• • •

50-plus Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel in a Royal drawings

Date: Fridays in July

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn 200 points to be entered. One winner each week will move forward to a bonus game with a chance to win $100,000.

• • •

Cruise to the Coast Point Challenge

Date: July and August

Information: The top five Silverton Rewards point earners for each month of July and August will win a cruise for two to the Mexican Riviera in October.

• • •

Earn and Win: Mystery Wallet

Date: Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 500 points on each participating date to receive an aluminum wallet filled with mystery slot play.

• • •

Fourth of July multiplier

Date: July 4

Information: Earn 10x points on video reels and slots.

• • •

$5,000 Buffalo Point Challenge

Date: July 11-15

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Gift Days

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Invited guests will receive one for free and non-invited guests must earn 500 same-day base points. On July 6, the gift is a pack of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Holes; on July 13, it’s a four-pack of Fizzy Sangria; on July 20, it’s a Nothing Bundt Cake in your choice of red velvet, chocolate, chocolate chip or marble; and on July 27, it’s a jumbo zebra Popcornopolis cone.

• • •

Beachin’ Blackjack

Date: Saturdays in July

Time: 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries until 7:29 p.m. July 29. Earn 2x entries Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Entries can be earned by playing table games and winning specific hands. Win promotional chips.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a gift. Earn 300 points and receive another. On July 6, the gift is a bottle of Cuervo Coconut; on July 13, it’s Cuervo Reposado; on July 20, it’s Cuervo Silver; and on July 27, it’s Choose Your Booze Day.

• • •

Go Poppin’ for Points

Date: Mondays in July

Information: Swipe loyalty card at any kiosk to play.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Gift giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 150 points and receive a bottle of Barefoot Wine. Earn 300 points and receive another.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

Win a cruise

Date: July 30 and Aug. 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Earn one drawing entry for every $40 buy-in in the Santa Fe Bingo Room.

• • •

$40,000 cash giveaway

Date: Thursdays in July

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe for 10 free entries every Monday and earn 5x entries on Tuesdays. Top weekly prize is $2,500. All weekly unclaimed prizes will be added to the cash prize pot for the final July 27 drawing, for a guaranteed $40,000 prize.

• • •

RED ROCK RESORT

$30,000 Spin Me ’Round Drawings

Date: Mondays in July

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Swipe daily for 25 free entries. Earn 2x entries on Thursdays. Spin the super prize wheel to win up to $5,000.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

Saturday Early Rewards

Date: Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Information: Win $100 cash or $120 in slot play.

• • •

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: 3-10 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

WESTGATE

New member promotion

Date: July

Information: Receive up to $100 in gaming reimbursement with a new players club account.

• • •

$47,000 Piece of Cake giveaway

Date: July

Information: Earn 250 points to receive a scratch card. Win play and dining discounts.

• • •

I Love Westgate slot tournament

Date: July 28

Information: Win a share of $2,500 in play.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

$32,000 Fireworks Frenzy hot seat

Date: July 4

Time: 8 a.m.-midnight

Information: Random players will be chosen to win $100 in play.

• • •

Pan-demonium Crazy for Copper

Date: July

Information: Collect weekly gifts Monday through Thursday and an end-of-month bonus when playing slots or video poker. To receive the weekly gift, earn 1,250 base points. Participants can swipe their card at any kiosk for a ticket and collect the weekly prize. Players have the chance to win weekly prizes such as a 10-inch griddle and 8-inch, 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans. Guests who collect all four of the weekly gifts qualify to receive the end-of-month bonus, a 5-Piece Red Copper Square Pan Set.

• • •

Prime Time Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.

• • •

TUSCANY

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members older than 50 receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Grand Deals for Grand Rewards Members 50+

Date: Tuesdays through Aug. 29

Information: For players 50 and older. Receive point multipliers, dining discounts and more. Slot tournament is 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

• • •

Sunday Funday

Date: Sundays through Aug. 27

Information: Receive point multipliers and discounts. Earn 500 points to receive a gift.

• • •

Pop Your Way to Winning

Date: Fridays and Saturdays through July 29

Time: Hourly 7 p.m.-midnight

Information: Receive one drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned. Earn ticket multipliers on Wednesdays. Top prize is $250 in play.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays and Mondays through July 31

Information: Earn 2x points on video poker and 5x on reels and table games.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Travel Like a Rockstar giveaway

Date: July 16-18 and 25-25

Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical in the same promotional day to receive a carry-all.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays in 2017

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays in 2017

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Slot machine giveaway

Date: July 29

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn tickets to be entered in drawing. Win a red, white and blue slot machine.

• • •

Sterling Edge 55+ Club

Date: Thursdays

Information: Players 55 and older can receive 5x points on reels, dining discounts and more.

• • •

Wednesday Gift Days

Date: Wednesdays in July

Information: Earn 100 points for a gift. On July 5, the gift is a vanity mirror. On July 12, it’s a sun umbrella. On July 19, the gift is a Kenneth Cole clutch wallet, and on July 26, it’s Mason jar mugs with straws.

• • •

$3,000 July Hot Seat

Date: Saturdays in July

Information: Six players will win up to $100 cash while playing at slot machines.

• • •

Player’s choice gift card promotion

Date: Fridays in July

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to win up to $110 in gift cards. You keep the points. Choose from grocery stores, gas stations,, restaurants and free slot play.

• • •

ELDORADO

Anniversary hot seat drawings

Date: Through July 7

Time: 5:55, 6:55 and 7:55 p.m.

Information: One player will win $55 at each drawing.

• • •

Buffalo point multipliers

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo machines, 10x points on reels and 5x points on multigame keno and video poker.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Earn 100 Points, Get $5

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Earn 100 points to receive $5 in play.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, players can earn one entry ticket for each base slot point earned. Win up to 50,000 points.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

STATION CASINOS*

Point multipliers

Date: Tuesdays in July

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multipliers

Date: Sundays in July

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Fabulous Fireworks Swipe and Win

Date: Through July 29

Information: Earn five points to swipe. Win free play, points and dining.

*Valid at Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in July

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited Chairman, President and Platinum guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Non-invited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On July 5, the gift is a bottle of Seagram’s Watermelon Vodka; on July 12, it’s a bottle of California Coast Road Chardonnay; on July 19, it’s a bottle of Seagram’s Apricot Vodka; and on July 26, it’s a mystery gift.

*Valid at Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

GOLDEN NUGGET

New player rewards

Date: Ongoing

Information: Sign up for a players card and earn 20 points to spin. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Tournament with chance to win up to $1,000.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

$50K giveaway

Date: Through Dec. 10, 2017

Information: Earn one ticket for every 25,000 points earned.