Pope urges end to Venezuela violence, prays for victims

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is calling for an end to the violence at Venezuela's anti-government protests and is expressing solidarity with families of those killed.

Francis led thousands in prayer Sunday for Venezuela as he noted the country is to mark its independence on Wednesday.

He said: "I assure this dear nation of my prayers and express my closeness to the families who have lost their children in the street protests. I appeal for an end to the violence and for a peaceful and democratic solution to the crisis."

At least 80 people have been killed since anti-government protests erupted three months ago.

The Vatican sponsored a dialogue last year that failed. Recently, Venezuelan bishops have traveled to the Vatican and briefed Francis on their criticism of President Nicolas Maduro's authoritarian bent.