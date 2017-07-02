Recipe: Broccoli rabe with prosciutto

Pro tip For stems with thicker skin, make sure you peel tough parts off with a paring knife before cooking.

It may look like standard broccoli’s scraggly relative, but broccoli rabe, or “rapini,” offers some exciting culinary possibilities.

The entire plant is tasty when cooked, including the stalks and leaves. And the more bitter flavor profile plays well with salty, fatty meats like the cured ham in Fresco Italiano’s rustic appetizer. It’s a snap to make and is a great accompaniment to any dish featuring pasta, pork or beef.

Ingredients

• 1 bunch (14 oz) broccoli rabe, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

• 1/2 oz shallots, minced

• 1 oz garlic, chopped

• 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 3 oz proscuitto, cut into matchsticks

• 1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

• salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1. Chop broccoli into pieces, separating leaves and stems.

2. In a heavy-bottomed sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and add shallots, prosciutto and broccoli stems. Cook for 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally.

3. Add garlic and broccoli leaves and sauté for one more minute before adding balsamic vinegar.

4. Add salt and pepper to taste and reduce the vinegar until it tightens up and coats the broccoli.