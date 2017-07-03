Americans support climate regulation

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement has been met with an overwhelming tide of opposition.

Leaders at the state and local levels, and major players in the U.S. economy, raced to announce they were forging ahead on climate action. This broad and growing coalition includes more than a thousand mayors, governors, businesses, universities and others. The rest of the world, including China and India, have doubled down on their commitments to the Paris climate agreement. Why?

Transitioning to clean energy creates jobs and builds healthier communities. Trump’s decision is simply out of step with the American people: According to the Yale Center for Climate Change Communication, the Paris agreement is supported by a majority of Americans in every U.S. state.