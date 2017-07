Authorities search for man in Colorado River in Laughlin

Police and firefighters are searching for a man last heard calling out for help in the Colorado River Sunday night in Laughlin, according to Metro Police.

Someone called police about 11:45 p.m. and reported a man yelling for help in the middle of the river near the Golden Nugget Laughlin, police said.

Crews from Metro, the Bullhead City Police and Clark County Fire Department searched for the man Sunday night and were continuing today, according to Metro.