Forum asks: Why are people of color seemingly targeted by police?

“We’ve got questions, and we want answers,” said AK McMorris, moderator of the NAACP’s Black and Blue forum.

That was the prevailing mood among the nearly 100 people who filed into the cafeteria June 24 at West Preparatory Academy. They sat on benches before a panel of lawyers, activists and representatives of local chapters of the NAACP and American Civil Liberties Union, Metro Police and its Use of Force Board, and the district attorney’s office, and were invited to ask about the judicial process regarding officer-involved shootings.

The overall theme: Why do people of color seem to be targeted by law enforcement?

It came in the midst of continuing backlash over the May 14 death of Las Vegan Tashii Brown after a Metro officer placed him in an unapproved chokehold (the officer has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and is out on bail) — and on the heels of the acquittal of the officer who shot and killed Philando Castile during a traffic stop last summer in Minnesota.

“This was a tough week relating to police-involved murders,” said Las Vegas NAACP Vice President Alex Cherup. “We’re talking about a lot of these structures. We are watching the videos. We are wondering: How is it possible that this is allowed to happen?”

The crowd directed a lot of questions toward one panelist — Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill. Among many topics, people wanted to know about the process of evaluating the mental health of officers and if there was a requirement for yearly psychological reviews.

“No, there is not a yearly psychological test provided,” McMahill said.

He added that there were other mechanisms, such as background checks and a consultation with a psychologist, before any prospective officer was hired.

“There are 5,500 employees of Metro,” he said. “It’s nearly impossible for me to do (psychological tests) yearly, cost-wise.”

As the moderator, McMorris asked follow-up questions. McMahill’s answer about Metro not having the budget caught her ears.

“I know that answer is the truth,” she said. “I’m just not satisfied with it. ... When I see two officers pulling one man over, it makes me think about budgeting. When I see 15 officers dispatched to a park with five teenagers, I think about budgeting. Is the budget being put in the right place? When the budget is being brought up (as an answer), that’s always going to be the first thing that comes to my mind.”

Gary Peck, former executive director of the ACLU of Nevada, sat in the audience near the back. Working in the community for years before retiring in 2009, he felt compelled to comment and reference a 2003 study that tracked race, age and location of people who were stopped by Metro (Peck said the Legislature mandated the study that year, but there has never been a follow-up).

“The study showed a disproportionate number of black and brown people got stopped and searched,” Peck said, adding that Metro had said it would support subsequent research. “I hope the next session if Metro does not (commission a study) proactively on its own like it said it would, I hope the state Legislature would mandate one.”

Tod Story, current head of the ACLU of Nevada and a panelist, said one of the main questions the organization had following the Brown case was the use of chokeholds. Tied to that, he mentioned a bill passed this session requiring officers to wear body cameras.

“We can accomplish good things,” Story said, “but the community has to come together in settings like this to have dialogue with each other, hear each other’s concerns and address those concerns with the agencies responsible.”

Another panelist, deputy public defender Erika Ballou, received national attention in 2016 when she was asked by a judge not to wear a Black Lives Matter pin to court. Working in the judicial system, Ballou has seen what black defendants go through, and her pin was a powerful response.

“It was really a stance on how we’re treated in the justice system,” she said. “I wanted people to understand that black lives do matter.”

After Castile was killed, Ballou noticed other public defenders across the country wearing pins. And she doesn’t just see the injustice. Last year, around the time of Castile’s death, she said she was driving to Summerlin when she was pulled over for speeding by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

“I texted my friend that I was going to be late, and looked up to see four Nevada Highway Patrol cars behind me,” she said. “I could think of no other reason (four cars responded) than the fact that I was black.”

Questions and comments from the crowd shifted between the handling of the Brown case and larger concerns about aggressive officers, frequent stops for minor infractions, the desire for more black officers patrolling communities of color and screenings through Metro’s hiring process for white nationalists or people with prejudice toward any ethnic group.

No panelist had all the answers.

When a question arose about demonizing victims in officer-involved shootings, McMahill did offer an apology regarding the Brown case. “I stand before you and tell you I made a mistake in the Brown case,” McMahill said. “When I gave his criminal history, under his photo it said suspect. It was an honest mistake.”

The event also laid out for attendees the application process for Metro’s citizen review board, which explores complaints of misconduct. Member Jay Bloom was on the panel and shared that he wasn’t sure of the group’s exact makeup.

Laura Martin, associate director of the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, took the opportunity to tweet in real time: “I’m wondering why the head of the review board doesn’t know who makes up the board?”

Ballou also was adamant about the need for African-Americans to serve on juries. She said the majority of her clients were people of color. “I’ve had entirely too many juries in my career where there is nobody who looks like me or my client, and we’re the only two black people in the entire room,” she said.