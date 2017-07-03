County issues smoke advisory for July 4 fireworks

A smoke and ozone advisory has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday because of local fireworks, according to Clark County’s Department of Air Quality.

Las Vegas will be the home of multiple fireworks shows as well as fireworks that will be set off in neighborhoods around the valley.

Smoke contains small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases and contribute to ground-level ozone formation, official said. Exposure to ozone can induce coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, even in healthy people.

People who may be the most sensitive to elevated levels of smoke particulates and ozone include those with respiratory problems, cardiac disease, young children and senior citizens, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.