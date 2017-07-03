Fireworks suspected in Las Vegas house fire

Fireworks may have started a house fire that displaced four people Sunday night, while the causes of two other overnight blazes have not yet been determined, according to Las Vegas and Clark County fire department officials.

There were no injuries in any of the fires, officials said.

The occupants of a house on Madison Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, reported hearing a loud bang about 9:40 p.m. Sunday before going outside and finding a bush on fire, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said.

The residents tried to put out the blaze and called the fire department, officials said. Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not before it spread from the bush, up the side of the house and into the attic, officials said.

The occupants said they had been hearing fireworks all night, and fireworks were observed while firefighters were on the scene, officials said.

In a separate incident, a car and garage caught fire about 3 a.m. today in the 3600 block of Haverhill Street, near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive, but firefighters were able to extinguish it before it spread to the rest of the house, Clark County Fire Department officials said.

Then about 4:45 a.m., county firefighters doused a house fire in the 4700 block of East Imperial Avenue, near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards, officials said.