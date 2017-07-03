Health care bill is a disaster

The Better Care and Reconciliation bill of 2017 is a vicious attack on the middle class and the poor.

This piece of proposed legislation is a vastly inferior shot at a national health care plan for America. Premiums and deductibles will rival Obamacare and will cave in the roof on Medicaid and undermine health care for the poor and middle class.

The proposed law is a shipwreck that will cripple health care across the broad spectrum of those who are least capable of sustaining the cost burden of the proposed plan, which appears more to be a debt reduction ax than it does an affordable health care plan for America.