Burning palm trees spark two house fires Tuesday

Two burning palm trees sparked blazes at two central valley houses Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Crews had extinguished the fires shortly after 9 p.m., about 45 minutes after officials first announced the incident.

Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Canosa Avenue, near St. Louis Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, officials said.

Two large palm trees caught fire, causing burning fronds to fall on the houses, officials said. No one was injured.

A cause of fire hadn't been established.

A video the Fire Department posted on Twitter showed airborne fireworks going off in the background while they finished extinguishing the flames.

Ricardo Torres-Cortez| Reporter | Las Vegas Sun