Golden Knights sign Oscar Lindberg

Frank Franklin II / AP Photo

The Golden Knights have signed Oscar Lindberg, who they took in the expansion draft from the New York Rangers, to a 2-year contract.

Lidberg, a 25-year-old forward agreed to the deal, worth $1.7 million per year, today according to the general manager George McPhee.

The Swedish center had 21 goals and 27 assists in his 134 NHL games. He was traded to the Rangers in 2011 from the Coyotes, who drafted Lindberg in the second round of the 2010 draft.

Last season Lindberg helped the Rangers fourth line with eight goals and 12 assists in 65 games.