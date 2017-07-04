Golden Knights trade center Marcus Kruger for draft pick

Newly acquired Golden Knights center Marcus Kruger didn’t have a chance to unpack his bags.

Not even two days after acquiring the 27-year-old in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas sent him to the Carolina Hurricanes today for a fifth round pick in the 2018 draft, the club announced.

The Blackhawks unloaded Kruger and his $3.08 million salary to Vegas in order to relieve their salary cap issues. The Golden Knights took advantage of Chicago’s situation and netted yet another draft pick out of it.

It continues general manager George McPhee’s quest to accumulate as many future draft picks as possible. Here are the extra picks the Golden Knights have picked up:

2018

Pittsburgh Penguins’ fourth round pick

Carolina Hurricanes’ fifth round pick

2019

Columbus Blue Jackets’ second round pick

New York Islanders’ second round pick

Nashville Predators’ third round pick

Winnipeg Jets’ third round pick

Montreal Canadiens’ fifth round pick

2020

Dallas Stars’ second round pick

Pittsburgh Penguins’ second round pick

In other roster news, the Golden Knights announced Friday that they signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year contract worth $650,000. The Swedish goalie was taken by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2012 draft and played most recently with the Rogle BK club in Sweden.