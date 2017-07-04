Pahrump woman shot in head expected to survive, recover

Pahrump officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who shot a woman Sunday evening, leaving her with a “traumatic” head wound, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said today.

Although the victim today was in critical condition at University Medical Center, she is expected to survive and recover, officials said.

Deputies and medics were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. to the 700 block of Alaska Way, roughly 70 miles west of Las Vegas, officials said.

Information on the circumstances of the shooting hasn’t been released and officials said they haven’t identified a suspect, who would face one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon where a person might be endangered.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000 (attention Detective Parra), or by email at [email protected]