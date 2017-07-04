Two unconscious children rescued from pools Tuesday

Two unconscious children were pulled out from pools this evening in separate west valley incidents, which happened within 15 minutes of each other, according to Metro Police.

Both children were breathing when they were rushed to Summerlin Hospital, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.

Police and medics were first dispatched about 615 p.m. to the 2000 block of Bay Hill Drive, near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, Rogers said.

There, a male toddler was pulled from a backyard pool during a party attended by approximately 50 people, Rogers said. The boy was unresponsive and not breathing, but regained life after CPR.

Thirteen minutes later, first responders were dispatched to the 1500 block of Chambolle Court, near Summerlin Parkway and the 215 Beltway where an 11-month-old child was not breathing when pulled out from a pool, Rogers said.

By the time Las Vegas Fire & Rescue arrived, the child was breathing and crying, Rogers said. Further information on their health condition was not immediately available.

Officials are reminding the public that drownings can happen in just seconds and provided the following tips:

Designate an adult to watch children when they’re in the water. They can go underneath at the time it takes someone to pick up a towel, check social media or answer the phone.

Install four-sided pool fencing, door alarm, locks and other measures to keep children who aren’t supposed to be by a pool away.

Plan ahead and enroll your child in swimming lessons, and yourself in CPR classes.

For more information, visit gethealtheyclarkcounty.org