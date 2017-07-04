What do you know about July 4?

Independence Day has been an official federal holiday only since 1941, but its origins date to the Revolutionary War and our nation’s independence from Great Britain.

The quiz below provides an opportunity for you to test your knowledge of the Fourth of July, which is much more than just a day for picnics and fireworks.

1. The Declaration of Independence wasn’t actually signed on the Fourth of July.

Which day was it officially signed?

A. July 2, 1776

B. Aug. 2, 1776

C. Nov. 15, 1777

D. March 1, 1781

2. Which monarch reigned over the colonists at the time of the American Revolution?

A. Queen Elizabeth

B. Queen Victoria

C. King George II

D. King George III

3. Who famously said, “I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me Liberty or give me death!”

A. Nathan Hale

B. Samuel Adams

C. Patrick Henry

D. Paul Revere

4. Which signer has the largest signature on the Declaration of Independence?

A. George Washington

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. Roger Sherman

D. John Hancock

5. Which country assisted the colonists with financial and military aid during the Revolutionary War?

A. England

B. France

C. Canada

D. Netherlands

6. Who was the oldest signer of the Declaration of Independence?

A. George Washington

B. Ben Franklin

C. Roger Sherman

D. Stephen Hopkins

7. Besides John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, which other president died on Independence Day?

A. Andrew Jackson

B. Millard Fillmore

C. James Monroe

D. James Buchanan

8. Thomas Jefferson was part of a five-person committee to write the Declaration of Independence, along with John Adams, Ben Franklin, Robert Livingston and Roger Sherman. Which man did not sign the Declaration of Independence?

A. Robert Livingston

B. Roger Sherman

C. Ben Franklin

D. John Adams

ANSWERS: 1-B, 2-D, 3-C, 4-D, 5-B, 6-B, 7-C, 8-A

Michelle Hubenschmidt is a teacher programs manager with the Ashbrook Center at Ashland University and a graduate of Ashbrook’s Masters in American History and Government. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.