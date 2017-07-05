1 killed, 1 wounded in gunfight at apartment complex

A gunfight at a northeast valley apartment complex early today left a man dead, another wounded and a third man facing a murder count, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 12:40 a.m. to the 4300 block of Lamont Street, near Cheyenne Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, and found two men outside with gunshot wounds, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Both men were rushed to University Medical Center, where one of them later died and the other was expected to recover from a wound to his calf, McGrath said. The surviving victim may have been a bystander, he said.

Witness statements and preliminary investigation suggested a third man, who wasn’t wounded, exchanged shots with the man who was killed, McGrath said. More than 10 rounds were fired, he said.

Officers found the gun the deceased man was carrying in a dumpster, while an assault rifle used by the other man, Keon Miller, 29, was inside an apartment, police said.

Miller claimed self-defense, McGrath said. But police today said evidence at the scene was not consistent with a self-defense shooting. Miller was arrested and was being held at the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

The shooting happened in the middle of the complex, where people were still celebrating the Fourth of July, McGrath said. Some of the shots punctured the walls of surrounding apartments, he said.