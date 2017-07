Armored-vehicle guard robbed in south valley

Metro Police say they are searching for two masked men who robbed an armored-vehicle guard today outside a south valley grocery store.

The robbery was reported about 1 p.m. outside the Walmart Neighborhood Market in the 400 block of Silverado Ranch Boulevard, near Bermuda Road, Officer Jacinto Rivera said.

Two armed men approached the guard and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running toward the back of the store, Rivera said.