Clark County taxable sales up 2.8 percent in April

CARSON CITY — Taxable sales, one indicator of the economy, rose by 2.8 percent in Clark County in April compared to a year ago, with a strong showing in building materials and furniture.

The Nevada Department of Taxation reports sales in Clark County rose to $3.3 billion in April, with gains of 18.7 percent in building materials and 11.7 percent in furniture sales.

The department reported Friday that sales statewide increased 4.6 percent. But nine of the 17 counties registered declines compared to April 2016. The biggest drops were in Mineral County at 74 percent and Pershing County, which was down 45.1 percent.

The biggest increase was in Story County, which saw a gain of 767 percent with the advent of Tesla and other major companies.