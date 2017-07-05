Faith Lutheran wide out, Liberty defensive back latest to pick San Diego State

Defending Mountain West champion San Diego State will be adding more Las Vegans to its roster.

The Aztecs picked up a pair of verbal commitments this week from locals, including Faith Lutheran wide receiver Elijah Kothe announcing his intentions on Twitter this afternoon.

He joins Liberty safety Allan Mwata, who decommitted from BYU and picked San Diego State over the weekend.

The 6-foot-4 Kothe last fall had 55 catches for 1,053 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had scholarship offers from Colorado, Air Force, Navy, Hawaii, Fresno State and a host of other schools, including hometown UNLV.

Mwata, who originally committed to BYU in April, had 48 tackles and three interceptions in 2016.

Commitments are nonbinding until an athlete signs a letter of intent, which can occur Dec. 20-22 in an early period or on national signing day on the first Wednesday in February.

San Diego State had six scholarship players from Southern Nevada on its roster last season, including the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher in Donnel Pumphrey from Canyon Springs.

