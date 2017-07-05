Woman in stolen truck causes deadly crash, hits and injures Metro officer

A driver in a stolen pickup truck tracked by a police helicopter caused two crashes in the west valley today, killing one person and injuring two others, including an officer, according to Metro Police.

The female suspect also was rushed to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police spokesman Officer Michael Rodriguez.

Exact details on the sequence of events weren't clear, but the woman first crashed into a marked Metro cruiser about 4:45 p.m. on Fort Apache Road, near Sahara Avenue, Rodriguez said.

Immediately after the impact, she continued north on Fort Apache Road, slamming the silver truck into a silver car near Charleston Boulevard, Rodriguez said. That's when she lost control and smashed into a red car, killing a woman.

The Metro officer, who suffered survivable injuries, and a woman in the silver car were at UMC, Rodriguez said. The medical condition of the woman wasn't immediately available.

Images from the scene show a mangled red sedan and a heavily damaged pickup truck and silver car.

Traffic at Forth Apache was restricted in both directions and was expected to be remained shut down for the next several hours, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.