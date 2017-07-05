Firefighters battle house fire as revelers set off illegal fireworks

Firefighters battled two house fires Tuesday night that officials suspect were started by fireworks, even as Fourth of July revelers, in one case, continued to light off illegal fireworks just a few doors down, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials.

A man was sleeping about 11 p.m. when someone pounded on his door and warned him that his house near Alta and Buffalo drives was on fire, officials said.

The man tried to put out the blaze with a garden hose, but the fire had already spread from the grass in the backyard to the side of the house and attic, officials said. The fire did an estimated $25,000 in damage, officials said.

“There was extensive use of illegal fireworks by a block party with a large crowd only a few doors from the house,” fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said in a news release. “As firefighters worked to put the fire out, the party continued their use of the illegal fireworks.”

Another suspected fireworks-sparked blaze was reported about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near St. Louis and Eastern Avenues.

The fire started in a palm tree and spread to other trees and two houses, officials said. Burning embers from the trees rained down on the firefighters, officials said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in less than 15 minutes. The fire displaced three adults and four children, officials said.

The Clark County Fire Department, meanwhile, responded to two other house fires and a car fire Tuesday night and early today. The causes of those fires have not yet been determined, officials said.