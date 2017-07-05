Gunman kills 3 in Maine before being shot to death by police

MADISON, Maine — A gunman killed three people and wounded a fourth Wednesday morning before being fatally shot by deputies, authorities said. It was Maine's deadliest shooting since 2015.

The shootings happened at several locations along a country road that runs behind the Skowhegan Fairgrounds, and Somerset County deputies ended the rampage by killing the gunman, said Steve McCausland of the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The condition of the wounded person wasn't immediately clear. Police also didn't immediately release the identities of the gunman or victims and declined to further discuss the investigation.

The investigation was focusing on a home where a neighbor said there had been a party and fireworks the night before, on the Fourth of July. Police remained at the site Wednesday afternoon, said neighbor Wayne Parlin, whose driveway was blocked by investigators.

A briefing was expected Wednesday afternoon.

The shootings happened about 4 miles from the center of town in Madison, a town of about 4,800 residents in central Maine.

The attorney general's office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff's deputies.

It was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a 3-year-old girl was the only survivor of a rampage in the town of Oakland in which a gunman killed his girlfriend and the youngster's parents before taking his own life.