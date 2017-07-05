MLS player pulled from Lake Tahoe in critical condition

RENO — A Major League Soccer player for the San Jose Earthquakes was in "critical but stable condition" on Tuesday after being rescued from Lake Tahoe.

Twenty-year-old Matheus Silva was pulled from the lake while swimming on the Fourth of July. He received life-saving resuscitation at the scene and then was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a hospital in Reno.

Silva is a midfielder for the Earthquakes. He is on loan to the club's affiliate, Reno 1868 FC.