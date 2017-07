Suspicious package on bus temporarily closes part of Strip

The Las Vegas Strip was briefly closed from Reno Avenue to Mandalay Bay Road this morning while police investigated a suspicious package on a bus, according to Metro Police.

After investigation, authorities determined the package was simply an unattended item, police said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported the road was closed at 10:15 a.m. and reopened at 10:30 a.m.