Taxes stifling commerce

As the owner of a staffing business in the northern valley — and as a faithful, invested member of my church, family and community — I am forever on the lookout for ways to support others in their quest for self-sufficiency, security, prosperity and jobs. And I am increasingly convinced that comprehensive tax reform legislation being debated in Congress represents exactly the relief Nevadans need to achieve their own American dream.

Congress hasn’t fixed our federal tax system in more than 30 years. Yet our income rates are too high, out of date, and out of line with the rest of the industrialized world. For example, companies in Nevada and elsewhere are forced to pay taxes twice for income they earn both in the U.S. and overseas. The U.S. is among one of the only developed countries with this onerous tax system.

Daily, I see the stifling effect our onerous rates and complicated regulations have had on our economy, and at the most basic level — where companies decide to invest in more people power. Nevada’s federal lawmakers need to prioritize enacting comprehensive reform to lower rates, and promote growth and prosperity for all our futures.