Henderson Police: Mobile cams ‘deter criminal activity’

The Henderson Police Department has been using two $65,000 mobile camera systems to enhance officer-led efforts for more than a year.

“The Henderson Police Department was looking for alternative, proactive ways to support our patrol division in various functions,” Officer Michael Pena said. “We also wanted a system that could accompany the presence of officers during an event or show a presence of law enforcement without having to specifically assign an officer.”

Henderson jumped on the mobile camera train after seeing Las Vegas Metro Police Department’s success utilizing the technology.

“There was clearly the ability to deter criminal activity just by the presence of the police mobile camera system by its appearance with flashing red/blue lights and its police markings,” Pena said.

The mobile camera systems are designed to give a greater point of view than an officer on the ground, Pena said.

“Besides the system recording, it also offers the ability for officers to remote into the system to scan, control the focal point or zoom if needed,” he said. “The quality of video is excellent but has its limitations as with any camera/video recording system.”

Various factors determine where the units are placed, including analysis of crime data, calls for service and citizen complaints of suspicious activity. Various departments such as community relations, traffic and Investigations can also request their use.

Camera systems have recently been stationed at the Green Valley Ranch, Anthem Hills Park and during larger community celebrations such as the Fourth of July in Henderson.

Although no arrests directly attributed to the camera system have been made, the department said the cameras have played a role in keeping areas safer.

“They (mobile camera systems) have shown a positive impact in their use by being placed at various locations as a deterrent to address problems such as high-volume traffic complaints, festivities involving large crowds such as the Super Run on Water Street and problematic incidents of thefts or related crimes,” Pena said.