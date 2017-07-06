Patrol: Driver in fatal red-light crash arrested

A driver who ran a red light Wednesday, plowing into a car and killing a woman before attempting to flee, has been arrested, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Lance Kaanoi Jr., 29, of Las Vegas, was booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on counts of hit-and-run resulting in death, failure to give information and render aid, reckless driving with death, and failure to obey traffic signals, jail logs show.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. at the Sunset Road off-ramp from the 215 Beltway, officials said.

Kaanoi, who was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck, ran a red light at the off-ramp intersection, smashing into a Toyota Camry that had the right of way, officials said. The driver of the Camry, Savannah Aguilar, 22, of Las Vegas, died at University Medical Center.

Instead of rendering aid after the crash, Kaanoi took off on foot and was arrested a short time later by troopers, officials said.

He was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

A bail hearing was scheduled for Friday morning, jail logs show.