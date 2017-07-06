Pot shops follow rules during 1st recreational sales

Nevada inspectors say marijuana dispensaries across the state followed the law and regulations during the first day of recreational sales.

Recreational pot sales became legal in the Silver State on Saturday, when thousands of people swarmed stores to purchase up to an ounce.

Stephanie Klapstein is the spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Taxation. She says multiple teams conducting inspections were checking that stores were only selling to people 21 and older and following packaging, labeling and consumer-safety warning requirements.

The state has licensed at least 44 dispensaries to sell recreational marijuana. Inspectors visited stores licensed for recreational sales and also others that only hold licenses for medical sales.

Nevada's recreational marijuana market is expected to outpace all others in the U.S., at least until California starts its sales.