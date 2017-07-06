Woman, 2 men sought in North Las Vegas armed robbery

Two men and a woman are being sought in an armed robbery at a North Las Vegas business Wednesday morning, according to city police.

Officers were dispatched about 5:20 a.m. to the 6400 block of Losee Road, near Centennial Parkway, police said.

Surveillance video shows an armed man walking just behind the woman and as they reach a clerk, the woman breaks off and walks away, apparently smiling. A second man climbs to the other side of a bar.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. No injuries were reported.

Police described the armed suspect as a Hispanic man who stands about 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. He wore a gray baseball hat, a light blue security guard uniform shirt with a white, yellow and black patch on its right shoulder, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

He held the gun in his black-gloved right hand, police said.

The Hispanic woman stands about 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. She wore a purple shirt, blue jeans and gray shoes.

The third suspect is a thin-built Hispanic man who stands about 6 feet and weighs about 160 pounds, police said. He has a mustache and wore a red baseball hat with a black bill, a black sweatshirt and black gloves, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.