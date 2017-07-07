Extra cooling stations in Las Vegas for latest heat wave

Officials are opening extra cooling stations in Southern Nevada as Las Vegas faces another major heat wave.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada, in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to hit as high as 114 degrees.

Clark County has now opened 12 cooling stations through Saturday in Las Vegas, Henderson and Laughlin.

This is in addition to the three daytime shelters, in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, that are already opened every day for the entire summer.

The last heatwave that struck in June brought temperatures that tied for the highest ever record for Las Vegas.