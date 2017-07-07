Face it, ACA is broken

I keep reading articles and editorials about the millions who will lose their health care if the proposed changes to the Affordable Care Act are implemented. What these people don’t understand is that millions of people will lose their health care anyway if nothing is done to correct the poorly written and flawed ACA.

Obamacare is unsustainable as it now stands as insurers continue to withdraw from the market place and premiums are soaring, some going up over 40 percent.

Obamacare is crashing, and we need both sides of the isle to agree on a solution. The media need to stop with the scare tactics and become objective in offering solutions. They need to stop making this a political issue and recognize something has to be done.