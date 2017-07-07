Gorman product Robotham transfers from Akron to UNLV

GARRETT VALENZUELA / SPECIAL TO THE SUN

Noah Robotham, a former Gatorade Player of the year at Bishop Gorman High, announced he is transferring from the Akron basketball program to UNLV.

The 6-foot-1 point guard will redshirt this season and play his senior season in 2018-19. He won't be on scholarship this season, according to a source.

“I remember growing up and seeing how special games were at the T & M. More than excited to be part of it in 2018-19,” he posted on Instagram.

Robotham played three seasons at Akron and averaged 8.8 points and 3.0 assists per game in 2016-17 to help the Zips when the MAC regular season championship.

In 2014, he averaged 16 points, 7.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game to help Gorman win the state championship.

Robotham has been a steady outside shooter during his college career. He made 39.0 percent of his 3-point shots last year and is a career 38.5-percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Robotham will only have one year of eligibility remaining, but he fits into UNLV’s timeline and should ensure the Rebels have a veteran floor general running the team each of the next two years. Senior point guard Jordan Johnson will handle the reins this season, and Robotham will be eligible to step in for the following year.

Team officials can't comment until he is enrolled.