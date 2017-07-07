Man bailed out on arson counts back in jail after another fire

A man released on bail after he was arrested last month on arson counts was back in jail after a large brush fire Thursday at Mesquite’s Hafen Park, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Thomas Bowler, 40, was arrested Thursday night and booked without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of third-degree arson, jail logs show.

Bowler was previously arrested June 17 on a count of first-degree arson and four counts of third-degree arson in connection with a fire in Bunkerville, according to fire officials. He was out on bail at the time of Thursday’s fire.

Details on the Bunkerville incident were not immediately available.

On Thursday, firefighters responded to the fire in Mesquite, about 80 miles north of Las Vegas, according to Mesquite Police. Electricity in the area was shut down several hours as the flames threatened power lines, police said.

The fires were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Explosives, Las Vegas and Mesquite police, the Bureau of Land Management and the Clark County Fire Department.

“This was a large multijurisdictional effort that required tremendous coordination and is an example of the support (and strong partnerships) shared among public safety agencies in Southern Nevada,” the Clark County Fire Department said in a news release.