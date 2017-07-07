Reno-area carjacking with girl in tow triggers Amber Alert

RENO — Police in northern Nevada have issued an Amber Alert for a young girl accompanying a car thief at the Nugget Casino Resort.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the car was a maroon Nissan Altima with Nevada license plate number 92F424.

A Sparks Police Department report says a man between the ages of 28 and 35 produced a handgun and demanded money and car keys from the owner Thursday afternoon.

The elderly carjacking victim noticed a roughly 8-year-old black girl wearing a dark yellow dress with her hair in pigtails standing near the man. She appeared scared.

The suspect is about 6 feet tall with a thin build and mustache, wearing jeans and a Dallas Cowboys shirt.

They were last seen driving north on Pyramid Highway, State Route 445.